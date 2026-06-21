Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Sunday

Good morning to readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Ekiti guber: Oyebanji breaks succession jinx as governor secures another term in office

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, as the winner of the June 20 governorship election.

2027: Fresh worries for opposition parties

The recent judgment by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, deregistering the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord and others, is as intriguing as it is unsettling. On one side, many Nigerians see a conspiracy. ADC leaders frame the ruling through the lens of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s alleged grand plan to foist a one-party system on Nigeria. For them, this is politics by judicial fiat.

Tanker explosion sparks 24-hour gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

A fuel tanker explosion at the tollgate axis inward Ibadan on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has triggered a massive traffic gridlock, which began on Friday evening and persisted till yesterday evening.

Senator Yari denies links with anti-Tinubu protests

The Senator representing Zamfara West in the Nigerian Senate, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has described as “laughable and entirely fabricated” a report alleging that he was financing protests against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Inter-agency rivalry fuelling insecurity in Nigeria – NSCDC

Commandant, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Olusola Odumosu, has identified unhealthy rivalry among the security agencies as the reason insecurity is thriving in Nigeria.