Pantami 2027: Over 1,800 APC, LP members defect to PDP in Gombe

A former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Gombe State, Barrister Aliyu Musa, has officially defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring his support for Professor Isa Ali Pantami’s anticipated governorship ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Barrister Musa announced his decision on Saturday during a political gathering organised by the Awareness & Unity Programme in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State. The event attracted supporters, party stakeholders and community leaders from across the area.

The former aide formally received the PDP flag from the chairman of the party in Billiri Local Government Area, marking his departure from the APC and his entry into the opposition party.

Speaking at the meeting, Musa said his decision was driven by his conviction that Professor Pantami possesses the leadership qualities and vision needed to move Gombe State forward. He urged his supporters to remain united and committed to the political movement aimed at supporting the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy’s governorship aspiration.

In a significant boost to the PDP, more than 1,800 men and women from Billiri Local Government Area (LGA) also announced their defection from the APC and the Labour Party (LP) to the PDP.

The defectors pledged their support for Professor Pantami’s potential candidacy in the 2027 governorship election, describing him as a leader capable of delivering transformative governance and sustainable development across the state.

Party officials at the event welcomed the new members and described the mass defection as a major political development in Billiri and the wider Gombe South Senatorial District.

The latest movement is expected to strengthen the PDP’s grassroots presence in the area while intensifying early political alignments ahead of the 2027 governorship contest in Gombe State, where political activities are gradually gathering momentum despite the election still being months away.