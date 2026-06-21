Kebbi by-election: APC candidate declared winner with 4,871 votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Garba Aiki Rabi’u, as the winner of the by-election into the Kebbi State House of Assembly for Zuru Constituency.

The Returning/Collation Officer for the election, Professor Muhammad Bashar Danladi of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, who announced the results on Saturday night, disclosed that the APC candidate polled 4,871 votes to emerge victorious, while the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Aliyu Galadima Muhammad, scored 168 votes.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Kebbi State, Abubakar Dambo Sarkin Pawa, also witnessed the declaration of the results in Zuru.

The seat became vacant following the demise of the former Speaker of the Assembly, Muhammad Usman Zuru, who was the member representing Zuru Constituency.