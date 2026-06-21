APC risks losing Kwara as internal crisis deepens — Edun

By Lawrence Agbo

A former National Deputy Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress, Bolaji Edun, has warned that the party may lose Kwara State in the 2027 governorship election if it fails to resolve growing internal disagreements over the choice of its candidate.

Edun, who spoke on ARISE News, said the party’s structure in the state had become fractured, with many members unhappy over what he described as an attempt to foist a preferred aspirant on the party.

According to him, the development has created tension among stakeholders and could weaken the APC ahead of the next governorship contest.

“The APC political house in Kwara State is in disarray and dysfunctional,” Edun said.

He alleged that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had settled for a preferred aspirant, despite the presence of other party members seeking the ticket.

Edun argued that several aspirants have the political capacity, experience and support base to contest for the governorship position, stressing that the party should not deny them a fair opportunity.

He said a transparent primary process was necessary to produce a candidate who would be acceptable to party members and capable of retaining Kwara for the APC.

“We have very highly respected aspirants that are well qualified. We should have a freer electoral process that would produce the best candidate,” he said.

The former APC official said political awareness among residents of the state has increased, warning that voters are paying attention to the party’s internal handling of the succession process.

Other News Alabi inaugurates LG campaign coordinators in Kwara South

“People are no longer dozed off politically,” he said.

Edun cautioned that imposing a candidate could deepen resentment within the party, force aggrieved members away and give opposition parties an advantage.

“If you continue with this process as it is, I’m afraid APC will lose Kwara State,” he said.

He added that opposition parties were already organising in the state and could benefit from any prolonged division within the ruling party.

“The opposition is on the ground,” he said.

Edun urged the APC leadership to draw lessons from past elections and avoid actions that could weaken the party’s cohesion before 2027.

According to him, a process that sidelines aspirants and party members would undermine internal democracy and could trigger further instability within the APC.

“That is no longer democracy. That is inviting anarchy for the party in 2027,” he said.

He maintained that the APC’s ability to retain Kwara State would depend on whether it conducts an open, credible and competitive process for selecting its governorship candidate.