Terrorists attack Kebbi community, abduct resident, destroy property

Suspected terrorists attacked Tsamiya town in Kebbi State on Saturday night, abducting a resident and destroying several properties.

The attackers reportedly set ablaze a makeshift Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) checkpoint, a local brothel and the residence of Sule Mai Goge before abducting Alhaji Yusuf Bazamfare.

Confirming the incident, the Kebbi State Police Command said tactical teams had been deployed to the area.

“The Kebbi State Police Command has deployed tactical personnel to Tsamiya Town following an attack by suspected terrorists in the late hours of 20th June 2026,” police spokesman SP Bashir Usman said.

He added: “Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police immediately directed the deployment of additional security forces to secure lives and property.”

Usman said investigations had commenced while efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted victim and apprehend the attackers.

“A comprehensive investigation into the incident has since commenced, and efforts to rescue the kidnapped victim and track the perpetrators are ongoing,” he said.

The command assured residents that security operations would continue until peace is restored.

“The Command assures residents of Tsamiya and environs that security operations will continue until normalcy is fully restored.”

Police also urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and provide credible information to support ongoing security operations.