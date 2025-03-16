From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti has commended the Abia State Police Command for neutralising six kidnapping suspects who engaged security operatives in a gun battle and rescuing four kidnapped victims.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Umuahia, Otti thanked the Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, and his men for the successful operation that led to the feat achieved.

“There have been a lot of operations left, right, and centre, but the way this happened gave us a lot of worry, and I want to congratulate the CP and his team for doing the needful and getting our citizens who were kidnapped a few days ago back in one piece.

“We want to thank God that none of them was wounded because, in the exchange of fire, anything could have happened. We thank God that they were all rescued alive and healthy.”

The governor vowed to continue to upgrade the technology used by the police to effectively combat crime and keep Abia State safe and free from criminal activities.

“I want to thank all of you and reassure Abians and investors that Abia State will continue to be safe for residents and everyone who wants to live or do business in the state.

“For us in Abia, security is critical. I have said it time and time again that we would not yield any inch of Abia to criminals. I thank God that the police and other security agencies are also very willing and able to use technology, which has helped in enforcing law and order here.

“We will continue to upgrade the technology. I know in the not-too-distant future, we will have a command and control centre here in the state capital,” Otti stated.

He said he had already instructed that the bungalow in Osokwa, Osisioma LGA, where the kidnappers operated from and kept the kidnapped victims, should be completely demolished and the owner of the house arrested and prosecuted.

“I will also instruct the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to invite the traditional ruler of the area where the kidnappers operated from and had a safe haven for a chat and questioning because it is strange that no one reported such movement in such a small community to the law enforcement agencies.”

Narrating his ordeal, one of the rescued victims (name withheld) said that on Sunday, 9th March, at about 8 p.m., they were going to drop one of their friends off around Osusu Amaukwa village in Obingwa LGA when the kidnappers, numbering about four, who had already abducted someone and his vehicle, double-crossed their vehicle and kidnapped three of them at gunpoint and drove them to an unknown destination.

He said they were at the kidnappers’ den from that Sunday till Friday, during which period they lost their phones and money through e-transfers.

“We were kept in a room without any ventilation, a very small room. There was no window. We were there for about five days. So, they collected the phone numbers of our family members, whom they were contacting to get a ransom.

“On Friday afternoon, after we had prayed, we heard gunshots. That was when the Nigeria Police came for our rescue. They exchanged gunfire with the kidnappers, and by the special grace of God, they rescued and saved us unharmed. They (the police) broke the door where the kidnappers kept us and brought us out of the place,” he narrated.

The victim also told newsmen they were hearing the voices of people, including children, around the house where they were kept by the kidnappers.

He added that they heard a carpenter working in the next room on Wednesday night.

The rescued victim thanked Governor Otti and the police for their professional conduct and the deployment of modern technology to track and rescue them unhurt.