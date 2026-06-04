Bet9ja and Mainland BlockParty unite Lagos, Owerri for Champions Party II

Football fans in Lagos and Owerri gathered on Saturday, 30 May, for the second edition of Champions Party, a viewing experience organised by Bet9ja in partnership with Mainland BlockParty around the UEFA Champions League final.

Held simultaneously at Ikeja City Mall Car Park in Lagos and the Kanu Nwankwo Sport Center in Owerri, the event brought together thousands of football fans, music lovers and local communities for a day that stretched beyond the final between PSG and Arsenal.

The expansion to Owerri marked a notable step for the platform after its debut edition last year. Long regarded as one of Nigeria’s football strongholds, the city provided a fitting backdrop for a programme built around the sport and the culture that surrounds it.

Activities in Owerri began with a five-a-side football match before fans settled in for a series of performances and entertainment segments ahead of kick-off. Kelly Sneh, DJ Big Swagz and MC Smile were among the acts that appeared before the Champions League final, while Dre Ice performed during halftime. Following the match, Tuffking and Jeriq took to the stage before attention shifted to the Unity Cup final between Nigeria and Jamaica, which was also screened live at the venue.

In Lagos, fans started arriving from early afternoon at the Ikeja City Mall Car Park, where DJs, hype acts and interactive sessions set the tone before the final. Throughout the evening, raffle draws and fan engagement activities ran alongside the football action, with performances from Azzi On The Beat, Ayo Santos, Kidd Carder, Shoday and Odumodublvck keeping the crowd engaged between matches.

The programme continued after the Champions League final with the screening of Nigeria’s Unity Cup clash against Jamaica. By the end of the night, performances from Titanium, Toby Shang and M.I.A. brought proceedings to a close.

Speaking at the event, Oluwatomi Sowunmi, Senior Associate at The Plug Global, said the turnout across both cities reflected how football continues to bring people together beyond the game itself.

“What stood out for us was the way people showed up for the shared experience. You had friends, families and entire fan groups spending the day together, moving between football, music and different activities. Football has always had that ability to bring people together, and seeing that happen simultaneously in Lagos and Owerri made this year’s edition particularly memorable.”

Sowunmi added that the expansion into Owerri was a natural step for the Bet9ja Champion’s Party, given the city’s long-standing connection to football and the enthusiasm shown by local fans throughout the day.

With activations now taking place in two cities at once, this year’s edition represented an expansion of the platform’s footprint and underscored the continued pull of football as a cultural meeting point for young Nigerians.