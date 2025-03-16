From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Police in Abia said they have killed six kidnappers who have been terrorising the Obingwa axis of Aba and rescued four kidnapped victims.

According to a release by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Maureen Chinaka, on 9th March, at about 09:30 hours, the command received a report that four persons who were driving in their Toyota RAV4 along New Umuahia Road, Aba, were kidnapped by unknown armed men.

The release said, leveraging credible intelligence, on 14th March, the tactical team of the command, using technological means, located the kidnappers’ hideout in Osokwa, Osisioma Ngwa LGA, where the victims were held hostage for five days in a three-bedroom bungalow.

Chinaka said on arrival, the operatives came under heavy gunfire from the kidnappers.

In a crossfire that ensued, six members of the kidnapping syndicate were neutralised, and the four kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt.

The victims, whose names were given as Onwuka Chimela, Onwuka Emeh Chinaza, Israel Ikemsinachi Ukandu, and Ibiam Kingsley, all male, were immediately taken to the Police Hospital for medical attention.

Police recovered two AK-47 rifles, six magazines, and 34 rounds of live ammunition from the criminals.

While the command said efforts were ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang who escaped with bullet injuries, the State Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, has advised people of the state to report anyone with gunshot injuries to the nearest police station or contact the command through the following emergency numbers: 08035415405, 08079210004, 08079210005, 08079210006.