From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and the former governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, have hailed the founding fathers and those who have contributed to the development of Osun in the last 34 years.

Speaking at a programme organised by the government for the celebration of Osun at 34 in Osogbo, the state capital, on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, Adeleke said his administration has stabilised the public service by granting civil servants and pensioners their due entitlements.

He said, “Aside from human capital development, our administration addressed the major hindrance to Osun’s economic growth—huge infrastructure deficit which stood at around 80 per cent when we took over in 2022. No society grows economically without strong infrastructure. Osun cannot industrialise or exit civil service status without building its infrastructure.

“Our government took up the challenge and targeted transforming our major cities and towns into economic and social hubs. We are building sustainable roads and bridges across the state. The goal is to open up the state to investors across the sectors.

“Our administration also reviewed the business climate to make it more appealing to local and external investors. We harmonised the tax systems. We eased the process of acquisition of Certificates of Occupancy. Our investment portal and agency were digitised.

“We ventured into new policy territories. Osun’s digital economy is boosted with new ICT and tech innovation policies. We are setting up a Digital Economy Advisory Board. Osun is primed to be a major digital hub for the South West,” Adeleke said.

The former governor, Oyinlola, who spoke on the theme “From Vision to Reality: An Agenda for the Next Decade”, said the founding fathers, visionary men and women whose relentless efforts gave birth to Osun State on Tuesday, August 27, 1991, dared to dream, and by their courage and conviction, “they gave us a home we now proudly call ours.”

Represented by the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, Oyinlola noted that Osun has enjoyed unprecedented development with the contributions of past and present leadership.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the local government allocation to the state government to enable the continuous development of the state.

He said, “As we look to the future, I take this opportunity to earnestly appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to authorise the immediate release of local government funds due to Osun State.

“Mr President, Osun is your ancestral home, and history will judge kindly your commitment to its progress. Please do not allow yourself to be seen as indifferent to the aspirations of the very people from whose heritage you spring. Your intervention at this critical juncture will go a long way in accelerating the growth and development of our dear state.

“Let me also specially acknowledge our royal fathers and religious leaders, who continue to play vital roles in sustaining peace, unity, and moral guidance. Your unwavering support for the government is both noble and necessary, and we appreciate the wisdom you bring to our collective table,” Oyinlola said.