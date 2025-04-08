By Seyi Babalola

Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen has disclosed his transfer preferences amid speculation that he might join Chelsea, Arsenal, or Manchester United this summer.

Osimhen is presently on loan at Galatasaray from Serie A club Napoli.

His loan from the Turkish giants will terminate at the conclusion of the season.

Manager Antonio Conte allegedly pulled the Nigerian international out of Napoli.

He has had a good loan stay in Turkey, scoring 28 goals across all competitions for Galatasaray, who are on the verge of winning the league title.

Osimhen has previously stated that he may stay with Galatasaray on a permanent basis.

According to ESPN, the 26-year-old is now looking for a summer move to the Premier League or Juventus.

According to the source, Galatasaray will try to persuade Osimhen to stay with the club, but the attacker is expected to pursue a move to England or Juventus.