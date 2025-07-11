expresses concerns over families renting their children out to beggars

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration has disclosed that it has so far arrested a total of 210 beggars comprising 80 men, 58 women, and 72 children, since the launched of a robust crackdown dubbed Operation SWEEP Abuja Clean, aimed at ridding the city of beggars, “one chance” criminals, and other security threats that have increasingly disturbed residents.

This is even as it expressed concern over practices where families rent out their children to beggars, insisting that begging has been turned into a form of business in the territory.

The initiative, spearheaded by Minister of the FCT, Nyesome Wike, seeks to restore peace and order across Abuja’s streets by apprehending and rehabilitating vulnerable and often criminal elements.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Acting Director of Social Welfare at the Social Department Secretariat, Gloria Onwuka, elaborated on the rationale behind the operation. She stressed the social and security challenges posed by beggars and criminals in the city:

“This operation SWEEP Abuja is for the benefit of the society, the humanities, the benefit of people living in FCT. The minister has decided to clear all these people that are giving problems to individuals in FCT here. Every day you receive complaints about one thing or the other — kidnapping, all manner of evil things happening in FCT. Our minister is an action man and wants to do away with all those things.”

Onwuka highlighted disturbing trends uncovered during the operation, including the exploitation of children and the organised nature of begging:

“People even hire children to come on the road and beg. There are families where children are hired without their knowledge. It has become a business. They bring people from other states, put them in vehicles, and by evening, they disappear. Some children told us they jumped inside Dangote trailers to come to Abuja — how does a 7 or 8-year-old travel from Kano or Katsina without support? It’s clear they are aided by some people.”

She also revealed cases of women using children who are not theirs to beg, sometimes faking injuries to elicit sympathy:

“One woman claimed she had breast cancer and used a bandage to fake an injury. When we checked, there was no wound. These are the kinds of deceptions happening in Abuja.”

Since the operation began four days ago, significant arrests have been made. Mrs. Onwuka provided detailed figures: “We currently have 80 men, 58 women, and 72 children in our center. All of them are beggars. The ‘one chance’ criminals are kept separately with the police. This is a continuous exercise.”

When asked about the nature of offenses, she clarified: “All the people we have brought here were caught in the act of begging. We profile them immediately upon arrival. They are fed, given water, and kept securely to prevent escapes.”

She explained the process of identification and profiling: “We catch them sitting down in one place because they don’t know we are coming. Once here, we profile them and keep them in rooms with adequate security. They are well cared for during their stay.”

Regarding the duration of detention and next steps, Onwuka said: “Very soon, we will deport all of them back to their various states. The operation will last as long as we keep the streets clear. Once that is achieved, we will rest.”

Onwuka reassured that the government is committed to humane treatment and rehabilitation:

“We feed them, provide water, and ensure they are safe while here. Our goal is to rehabilitate and eventually return them to their communities.”

Representing Director of Security Department FCTA, Peter Olumuji spoke on the security dimension of the operation:

“The security concern of these nuisances within the FCT has become a source of great worry to residents. The Honourable Minister has directed the Commissioner of Police and all relevant agencies to rid the FCT of these security threats. That is why this operation commenced.”

He assured that security arrangements at the rehabilitation center are robust: “The Commissioner of Police has ordered massive deployment to secure the center and its perimeter. Police, civil defense, and sister agencies are all involved. The security here is strong to prevent any escapes.”

Olumuji also described the geographic coverage and leadership of the operation:

“So far, the operation has covered the city center, Kubwa, Gwarimpa, Asokoro, Garki, Wuse, and other areas. The minister wants every nook and cranny of the FCT covered by this joint task team. The Commissioner of Police is the chairman leading this effort.”

Community Reactions and Future Outlook

Operation SWEEP Abuja Clean has already sparked mixed reactions among residents. While some appreciate the government’s proactive stance on security and social order, others express concern about the welfare of the arrested individuals, especially children.

The FCT administration has vowed to continue the operation until the streets of Abuja are safe and free from the menace of beggars and criminals, signaling a new phase in the city’s quest for security and social stability.