Onana delivers verdict on Leny Yoro after pre-season win

By Seyi Babalola

Andre Onana, Manchester United’s goalkeeper, has stated that the club’s most recent addition, Leny Yoro, must have been a great player to come to Old Trafford.

He spoke following United’s 2-0 pre-season win over Rangers F.C. at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Saturday.

Amad Diallo put Manchester United ahead in the 39th minute, and Joe Hugill increased the lead in the 70th minute with an assist from Maxi Oyedele.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper praised French defender Leny Yoro, who made his debut for United.

Onana told the press, according to the Manchester Evening News, “That’s why he’s here [he has lots of talent]. If you want to be a Manchester United player, you must have quality and he’s already shown himself in the first half.

“He’s a young player, a talented player, good on the ball, so we’re going to enjoy him this season.”

“He will [have the temperament], he will, and we’re here to help him. We’re going to give him time, we know he’s going to be alright and we have very good scouts here, so if they made him come, that means he’s got a lot of quality,” added Andre Onana.

United will face Arsenal in a pre-season friendly match on July 27 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.