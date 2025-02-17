From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, has condemned killings being reported over control of local governments across the state.

The monarch in a statement personally signed and made available to journalists by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, urged the political parties to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign.

He said, “I offer my Royal appeal to the good people of Osun state most especially the politicians to desist from acts capable of destroying the existing peaceful co-existence in the state.

“The violence attacks reported by the media in some local governments are worrisome. It doesn’t depict the true image of the state as land of virtues. Let’s prioritize our lives and protect the infrastructures built by our collective resources.

“I appeal to the political parties and their respective actors involved to respect the honourable path of peace and orderliness. Violence draws an entity back. That we don’t pray for in Osun.

“To my immediate subjects, the good people of Iwoland, don’t forget we are one family. Any harm you do to anyone in Iwo is an injury to yourself because we are all connected ,either directly or indirectly.

“I enjoin you to learn from those who have played an active role in political violence in Iwo in the past. None of them ended well. The past should present an experience for the future. Anyone making an attempt to cause violence or destroy Iwo will be caught by traditional vengeance. You can’t harm Iwo and go away with it. Nemesis will unavoidably catch up with you.

“Once again, Osun State is ours. Let’s prioritize her interest before any political consideration. Most political interest is temporary, Osun State is permanent. Let peace and orderliness be our mandate,” Oluwo said.