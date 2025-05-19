From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described the opening ceremony of the 22nd National Sports Festival tagged “Gateway Games” as a masterpiece event and an awesome outing that he has not witnessed anywhere before.

Shettima also described sports as a unifier, capable of turning the nation away from the echoes of war and ensuring the togetherness of every Nigerian irrespective of their tribe, tongue, and religion.

The Vice President made the remarks while speaking with journalists at the Gateway International Airport on his way back to Abuja after representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the opening ceremony of the NSF at the MKO Abiola Sport Arena, Abeokuta.

Senator Shettima, who commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for passionately showcasing the state to the world through the sports festival, said that the federal government cannot stop thanking the state for hosting nearly 20,000 Nigerians from across the length and breadth of the country.

“It was a very beautiful opening ceremony, and words cannot adequately convey our appreciation and our debt of gratitude to the Governor for all the resources and energy he used to showcase Ogun and the nation to the world.

“And Sunday’s opening ceremony was a spectacular event; I have never witnessed anything like that—very beautiful—and I want to thank the sports commission and the living legend, Prof. Wole Soyinka, for actively participating in the activities.

“He is 91, and he is still mentally lucid, physically active, walking without a walking stick. It is a celebration of excellence, and we want to once again thank Your Excellency for showcasing Ogun as a Gateway to knowledge, a Gateway to tolerance, and unity in this country.

“The President is mighty proud of him; we are all very, very proud of him and thankful for his efforts,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Abiodun described the opening ceremony of the sports festival as fulfilling and one of his proudest moments as Governor of the state.

The governor noted that the National Sports Festival, which started in 1973, was meant to be a celebration of unity and also to create a sense of national orientation and teach youths leadership skills and discipline.

“The opening ceremony was meant to first demonstrate our level of preparedness for the entire country; it was also meant to showcase our state and show the world that in Nigeria, we can have a world-class event like this.

“Words cannot adequately describe the depth of my joy. You know, it is said that when you have a vision and you passionately pursue that vision, you achieve greatness. I think yesterday was a manifestation of vision, passion, and success.

“I am glad that now our state is not only known as an industrial capital, but also they can see that we are now the Gateway to Sports, the Gateway to Tourism, and the Gateway to Excellence.

“I am sure that our opening ceremony will be a reference point for many years to come,” he submitted.