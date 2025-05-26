From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Nigerian Olympic silver medallist Blessing Oborodudu is to retire from the game as the wrestling event begins in the ongoing National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Blessing Oborodudu, a twelve-time African champion, competed in her first tournament as a secondary school student at the Gateway Games in 2006.

She has also decided to officially retire from wrestling at the 2025 National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

Oborodudu’s greatness began when she was invited to a national camp in 2007 to take part in the African Games after an impressive performance at school inter-house wrestling competitions.

Although her parents were initially against her ambition to become a sports wrestler and advised that wrestling is allocated only for boys, her admiration for Canadian-Nigerian wrestler Daniel Igali, who was originally regarded as the first person from Nigeria to win an Olympic medal in wrestling, motivated her to delve into the sport.

After her defeat at Gateway 2006 as an amateur wrestler, Blessing has gone on to win gold in all her festival participation, precisely Kaduna 2009, Rivers 2011, Lagos 2012, Abuja 2018, Edo 2021, and Delta 2022.

A statement from Promise Okotoko, the media assistant at the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, described Oborodudu as a legend, saying goodbye to a sport she has contributed immensely to growing through her dedication, passion, and achievements.

“Her name resonates throughout Africa and beyond, evoking strong emotional responses from fans, Nigerian people, and well-wishers.

“The name Blessing Oborodudu is leaving a memorable and significant history with an inherent sound that would be easily recalled and remembered.

“All and sundry and lovers of Nigerian local content, particularly sports, are encouraged to give this legend a rousing ovation as she competes for the final time in the ongoing National Festival at the Obafemi Awolowo Square in Remo, Ikenne on Wednesday,” he said.