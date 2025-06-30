…as CG of Corrections Calls for Court-Custody Co-location, Tech-Driven Justice System

The President of the Nigeria Society for Criminology (NSC), Professor Oludayo Tade, has called on members of the judiciary to embrace non-custodial sentencing for less serious offences, as part of a strategic move to reduce overcrowding in Nigeria’s custodial centres and tackle the high population of awaiting-trial inmates.

Speaking in Ibadan on Monday, following the conclusion of the 3rd International Conference of the NSC held at the University of Abuja, Professor Tade revealed that 53,234 out of the nation’s 81,234 inmates approximately 66 percent are awaiting trial, creating severe congestion and undermining the effectiveness of the criminal justice system.

He noted that the high number of pre-trial detainees affects not just inmates’ access to justice but also the welfare and productivity of correctional officers. “It is imperative that the justice system prioritizes non-custodial alternatives where applicable, to promote rehabilitation and reintegration over punishment,” Tade said.

The conference, themed “Correctional Service Reformation in Nigeria: Promoting Justice, Rehabilitation, and Social Reintegration”, also featured the Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, as keynote speaker.

Represented by Dr. Tukura Yakubu, the CGC emphasized the need for courts to be co-located with custodial facilities. According to him, this would address the logistical difficulties of conveying inmates to and from courtrooms and improve the speed of trials.

He also urged the legal sector to adopt modern technologies to expedite justice delivery, including digitization of court processes and virtual court sessions. “Technology adaptation in investigation, trial, and corrections is possible if we leverage it correctly,” he stated.

The CGC further appealed to legal professionals to support inmates through pro-bono services, especially for those who cannot afford legal representation, and commended the federal government for ongoing renovations and upgrades in custodial centres. He, however, called for increased support from state and local governments to boost logistics and infrastructure.

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Director-General of the State Security Service, Oluwatosin Ajayi, Assistant Director of Criminal Cases at the Directorate of Legal Services, Cynthia Uche Orjinta (Esq), said the conference theme aligned with Nigeria’s goal of building a just and equitable society. “True justice must involve not only punishment but also the reformation and reintegration of offenders,” she said.

As part of the conference activities, the society inaugurated its official publication, the Nigeria Journal of Criminology and Security Studies. The ceremony was led by Professor Hawa’u Evelyn Yusuf, Secretary of the NSC Board of Trustees, who praised the society’s executive and editorial board for their dedication and contributions to academic scholarship in criminology and justice reform.