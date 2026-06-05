UN demands swift rescue of kidnapped students, teachers in Nigeria

By Lawrence Agbo

The United Nations (UN) has called for urgent action to secure the release of students and teachers kidnapped by armed groups in Nigeria, stressing that schools must remain safe spaces for learning and development.

The appeal was made by Mr. Malick Fall, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, during a meeting in Abuja with a delegation from the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre led by its Commandant, Dr. Samuel Umanah.

The discussions focused on recent school abductions and efforts to support affected families, educational institutions, and communities in Oyo and Borno states.

Fall expressed concern over the continued captivity of the victims and condemned the violence that has claimed the lives of two teachers during the incidents.

He said the attacks highlight the growing threats facing children, educators, and learning environments across the country.

According to him, protecting children’s right to access education in a secure and dignified setting must remain a national priority.

He urged authorities to fully implement the Minimum Standards for Safe Schools, strengthen emergency response systems, and adopt data-driven strategies to improve school security.

“We are deeply saddened that these school children and their teachers are still being held by armed groups,” Fall said.

“Schools must remain safe havens for learning and not places of fear. Children should never be a target. These incidents underscore the urgent need to strengthen the protection of children, educators and learning spaces.”

While acknowledging ongoing efforts by government authorities and security agencies to address the situation, the UN official called for intensified measures to ensure the safe and speedy return of all abducted students and teachers.

He also urged authorities to bring those responsible for the attacks to justice and reinforce safeguards against future incidents.