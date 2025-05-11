National Sports Commission Chairman (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko has thrown his weight behind the global war against cancer.

The NSC Chairman made this declaration while hosting the Main Organising Committee (MOC) of the World Soccer Legends’ War Against Cancer.

The group led by its National Coordinator Jacob Onu and Special Adviser to the Committee HRH Alhassan Yakmut, former Director-General of the National Sports Commission, were at the Commission’s Headquarters to submit their work plan to the Chairman and intimate him on their activities.

According to the program billed to hold on October 4, UN World Cancer Day, several famous African soccer legends have been contacted to feature in the charity match to create awareness for the scourge of cancer on the continent and beyond.

Mallam Dikko believes it is a worthwhile project. His words, “I have been involved in the Cancer Walk in Abuja for the past ten years. If you have been observant, every year, I am there. I headlined the 2017 edition because I was the one that brought the ex super eagles stars like Tijani Babangida, Nwankwo Kanu, Peter Rufai, Mutiu Adepoju and a whole lot of others to come and play at the Medicaid cancer charity match. I also played. We used that match to raise awareness for the cancer struggle.

“We can work together, collaborate and see how we can make this World Soccer Legends’ Charity match to succeed. Be rest assured of our support at the Commission. Whatever we can do to make this happen, we will do it. This battle against cancer is for all. It shouldn’t be left to the Ministry of Health alone.”

Earlier in his speech, Mr. Onu said, “This match will go a long way in creating awareness in tackling the health challenges we are facing in the country..We are going to use the platform to raise funds through the corporate bodies. I have already submitted the work plan to the Minister of Health and we are here today to do the same with the NSC Chairman and subsequently, get the directive on how this can be done.”

In his remarks, the SSA to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Adeyinka Adeboye commended the Committee for the laudable project. He is optimistic that the involvement of Mallam Dikko and the Commission would speed up the process.