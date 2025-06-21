From Idu Jude Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria has become a crime scene owing to the recent discovery of financial misconducts in the NNPCL by the Senate.

Obi, who took to his X handle on Friday, expressed concern, and said: “It is with the utmost sadness that I once again reaffirm what I have consistently said, that Nigeria has become a crime scene.

“How else does one explain the recent revelation by the Senate, which uncovered the audited accounts of the NNPC from 2017 to 2023? The Senate uncovered ₦210 trillion in financial irregularities, ₦103 trillion in so-called “accrued expenses”, and another ₦107 trillion in unaccounted “receivables.” No documentation. No accountability. No consequences.

“This is not just another scandal, it is a clear and damning confirmation of a nation held hostage by monumental corruption.

“Our national budget within the said period of 2017 to 2023 is as follows:

2017, ₦7.440 trillion; 2018, ₦9.120 trillion; 2019, ₦8.916 trillion; 2020, ₦10.590, was initially approved and in June revised to ₦9.974 trillion due to COVID. In 2021, it was ₦13.588 trillion; 2022, ₦17.130 trillion; 2023 ₦21.830 trillion. The total was ₦88.010 trillion.

“Our total national budget within the said period was not up to 50 per cent of the said financial discrepancies and irregularities.”

He said that the recent discovery is a criminal institutionalised betrayal of the Nigerian people and a grave threat to the future of the society the children will live in.

He said that no responsible nation can continue to function like this without confronting this truth..