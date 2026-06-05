Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Friday

Good morning to readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Security tightened around Aso Rock over looming protest

Security was visibly heightened across access routes to Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Thursday as a combined deployment of anti-riot police, military personnel and other security agencies restricted access at the main gates of the State House and the entire Three-Arms Zone.

Fear grips schools over worsening insecurity

Palpable fear has gripped schools nationwide over the safety of teachers and pupils following the widespread abductions in some states.

Schools are on red alert while stakeholders demanded drastic action from the federal and state governments to tackle the security challenges.

Security crisis: FG not learning from past mistakes – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said one of the Federal Government’s greatest failures in the fight against insecurity is not drawing lessons from past attacks by bandits, kidnappers and other criminals.

Stop attacking Adeboye over insecurity, economy – Obi, Ezekwesili warn Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi and former Education Minister, Obiageli Ezekwesili, have appealed to Nigerians to stop directing their anger at the General Superintendent of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the country’s worsening insecurity and economic hardship.

AI reshaping security agencies’ operations globally – IG

Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has said conversations around Artificial Intelligence (AI) are no longer about the future, noting that the technology is already reshaping the operations of security agencies globally.