How my husband stopped me from leaving music – Niniola

Niniola Apata, a Nigerian afro-house singer, has paid an emotional homage to her late husband, Michael Ndika, admitting that he played an important role in her music career and discouraged her from leaving the profession.

In a video largely thought to have been shot during festivities honouring her late husband and released by @ChuksEricE on X on Friday, the Grammy-nominated performer described how their love blossomed into a partnership that impacted her career and personal life.

Ndika, the 44-year-old CEO of NaijaReview, a multimedia website specialising in afro-house and contemporary African music, died on May 19, 2026.

Speaking through tears, Niniola described their relationship as a “love story” and credited her husband with helping her achieve success in the music industry.

“My story with Michael is a love story. Michael did everything for me.

“Everything was for me, he was breathing for me. He loved me, I loved him so much. And I learned so much from Michael,” she said.

The singer said Ndika transformed her life after they met, introducing her to new experiences and encouraging her career despite her naturally reserved personality.

According to her, he often assured her that he would make her a superstar and remained the driving force behind her success.

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Niniola disclosed that even when she considered stepping away from music, her husband persuaded her to continue.

“But Michael met me raw, and he said, I’ll make you a superstar.’ And he did. I was just the face and the voice, but Michael was the engine.

“Even when I decided to, you know, give music a break, he didn’t let it,” she said.

The singer also reflected on the void left by his death, describing him as the most important person in her life.

“The first person I saw in the morning was Michael. And the last person who closed my eyes at night was Michael. So now what do I do? Tell me, what do I do? Michael was the best thing, the best person that ever happened to me,” she said.

She also thanked the Ndika family for accepting her and acknowledged the shock that followed the news of his death, while apologising to those who felt hurt by the circumstances surrounding the disclosure.

Many fans and industry observers were startled to learn about Ndika’s death, which came after Niniola revealed last week that her husband of 13 years died.

The announcement received widespread attention because many people were unaware of the singer’s marriage.