By Christopher Oji

Suspected ritual killer and kidnapper, Obi Levi Obieze, who was arrested by the operatives of the Nigerian Immigration Service on Thursday at Gbagi between Badagry and Seme, was on Friday handed over to the police.

The suspect, also known as Levi Obu Onyeka, reportedly attempted to flee the country on a motorcycle when he was arrested by immigration officers.

Obieze has been linked to many kidnapping and ritual killing incidents, including the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl in Isiagu community in Enugu State.

The suspect, a native doctor from Umuajor village, allegedly conspired with two other persons to kidnap the victim on Tuesday while she was on her way to the farm with her father.

The arrested suspect had already been declared wanted by the Enugu State Police Command.

The victim was later rescued at the suspect’s shrine, but the culprit and the two other members of his gang escaped.

According to the Nigeria Immigration Service, the suspect was arrested after credible security intelligence

David Adebambo, Comptroller in charge of ACI, Zone A of the NIS, said that the arrest of the suspect was made possible with the National Identity Management Commission slip that was found on him while trying to escape on a motorcycle.

According to the immigration boss, the suspect was arrested by men of the Lagos State Border Patrol Command.

Adebambo said, “He has made a self-incriminating statement while undergoing profiling.”