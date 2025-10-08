Nollywood veteran Kenneth Okonkwo has lamented that, despite the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Nigerians have yet to benefit.

Okonkwo, a leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made this assertion on Tuesday while answering questions during an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Political Paradigm’ show.

When asked what was different in President Tinubu’s Independence Day speech from the previous the previous ones, the legal practitioner said, “Let’s first of all agree that it’s a truism that not just the young ones but nobody looked forward to president Tinubu’s speech.

“I listened to it because I’m a public affairs analyst. People will question me on it, otherwise, I would not have listened to it. And why would people listen to propaganda?

“In those days, our leaders told us the truths, but Tinubu has used two years of his regime because he said it’s his third address. And this is to give us propaganda.

“The president said Nigerians are benefitting from the subsidy removal. That’s a lie. I was paying N195 per litre and now paying N1,000 for the the same thing and you said I’m benefitting? This is a typical lie. Nigerians have gained nothing from fuel subsidy removal and government’s borrowings.”