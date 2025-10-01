By Chinenye Anuforo

Nigeria is set to select its next space representative through an expanded democratic astronaut selection process launched today by the Space Exploration & Research Agency (SERA).

The initiative introduces a community-driven approach to astronaut selection for Nigeria, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Thailand, where citizens will vote for their representatives using a blockchain-powered platform.

This groundbreaking programme shifts space access away from exclusive institutional nominations to one that invites direct public participation. Unlike traditional astronaut programmes that typically require military service or advanced academic qualifications, SERA’s Mission Control platform on Telegram makes it possible for any citizen of the partner nations to apply and rally community support for a chance to travel to space.

“After the success of SERA’s inaugural space flight in 2022, we are now scaling democratic space access to five nations simultaneously, plus a global seat,” said Joshua Skurla, SERA co-founder. “For Nigeria, this means that someone from any background can represent the country in space, chosen directly by the people.”

A statement signed by Dr Felix Ale, Director, Media and Corporate Communications, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), stated that the initiative builds on SERA’s earlier success in sending Victor Hespanha, selected through its community, to become South America’s first civilian astronaut aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard. That achievement validated both the selection model and the strong global appetite for broader participation in space exploration. For Nigeria, this presents a historic chance to advance its recent milestones in space development.

While Nigeria has made progress in space science through the NASRDA and witnessed Chief Owolabi Salis’s self-funded Blue Origin flight, SERA now offers the country’s first pathway to a community-selected civilian astronaut.

“This partnership aligns with our vision of expanding Nigeria’s space presence beyond satellites to human spaceflight,” said Dr Matthew Olumide Adepoju, Director General of NASRDA. “SERA’s democratic approach ensures that Nigerian representation in space reflects the aspirations of our diverse population.”

Also speaking, Dr Anne Agi, President of Learnspace Foundation, the body that facilitated the partnership between SERA and NASRDA, highlighted the broader impact: “We are building bridges between communities, institutions, and industry to ensure Nigeria’s journey to human spaceflight is not only historic but also inclusive and connected to the global movement for shared exploration.”

The selection process will run on SERA Mission Control, a Telegram mini-app built on the TON Blockchain for transparency. Candidates will complete challenges to earn “SpaceDust” points while competing for their nation’s guaranteed seat. The blockchain structure safeguards against manipulation while enabling seamless global participation through Telegram’s widely accessible platform.

“We are opening space to people who never imagined it possible. A teacher in Abuja or a content creator in Lagos can now compete for Nigeria’s space seat not based on credentials alone, but through community engagement,” said Sam Hutchison, SERA co-founder.

In total, six seats are reserved for the upcoming Blue Origin mission: five for partner nations, including Nigeria, and one global seat open to citizens of any country. Alongside astronaut selection, the programme features a Science Platform where communities can propose and vote on experiments, creating new opportunities for decentralised research.

SERA’s mission addresses the stark representation gap in space exploration. Since 1961, nearly 800 people have travelled to space, yet none from Nigeria, India, Indonesia, Thailand, or many other developing nations have been selected as community-backed civilian astronauts, despite representing billions of people worldwide.

“SERA Mission Control represents space exploration reimagined for the social media generation,” said Max Crown, CEO of TON Foundation. “By launching on TON within Telegram, SERA transforms space travel from a distant dream into an interactive, community-driven experience.”

The platform is also one of the most ambitious consumer applications yet built on TON Blockchain, demonstrating practical Web3 uses far beyond finance. Its transparent voting system addresses fairness concerns while gamified engagement helps sustain active participation.

Applications are now officially open through the SERA Mission Control Telegram app, with timelines for voting and final astronaut selection to be announced soon. The selected astronauts will undergo standard Blue Origin safety training ahead of their flight.