… Master Mariners advocate appointment of Coordinating Minister for effective Marine, Blue Economy

By Steve Agbota

Nigeria requires good governance to prevent overfishing, illegal fishing, and pollution, protecting marine biodiversity and ensuring the long-term viability of resources.

This is even as the Nigerian Association of Master Mariners (NAMM) called on the Federal Government to designate the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy as the Coordinating Minister of the Blue Economy, to ensure effective governance and harmonised management of Nigeria’s marine spaces.

Speaking at the NAMM’s first quarterly paper presentation in Lagos over the weekend by Capt. Ebubeogu, a seasoned Master Mariner and maritime governance expert said a stable and predictable environment for businesses, coupled with clear regulations and enforcement, encourages investment and innovation in blue economy sectors.

According to him, by promoting sustainable practices and protecting marine ecosystems, effective governance helps to attract

tourists, support fisheries, and foster new industries like marine energy and biotechnology, leading to economic growth.

He added that effective governance can ensure that the benefits of the blue economy are distributed fairly, addressing issues like poverty and social inequality in coastal communities.

In his lecture titled: “Governance of Marine Spaces in a Marine and Blue Economy Model – Issues, Challenges and Approach,” Ebubeogu stressed that the growing complexity and overlapping mandates of various government agencies operating within Nigeria’s marine environment necessitate a centralized and empowered leadership structure.

He noted that while the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the recent approval of the National Marine and Blue Economy Policy were commendable developments, a more structured and authoritative governance approach is required for Nigeria to fully tap into the economic and ecological potential of its marine spaces.

“In the same manner the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health serve as coordinating ministries for their respective sectors, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy should be empowered as the Coordinating Ministry of the Blue Economy,” he said.

However, he pointed out that agencies such as the Ministries of Petroleum Resources, Agriculture, Water Resources, Communications, Power, and Interior all have operational interests in marine spaces, saying without a designated coordinating authority, these overlapping interests could lead to policy conflicts, regulatory inefficiencies, and unsustainable practices.

He advocated a formal review of the ministerial designation, recommending that the title be changed to Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and Coordinating Minister of the Blue Economy to reflect the leadership and control necessary for integrated marine governance.

He emphasized that effective coordination is essential for aligning national objectives with the principles of sustainability, economic growth, and environmental protection—key components of the blue economy framework.

He added that marine spaces serve as the foundational platform upon which blue economy activities such as fisheries, tourism, marine transport, offshore energy, and aquaculture are built.

On his part, the association’s President, Captain Tajudeen Owolabi Alao threw his weight behind the call for the Federal Government to designate a Coordinating Minister for the Blue Economy, stressing that such a step is crucial for structured and sustainable marine sector development in Nigeria.

Speaking on the sidelines of the association’s first quarterly paper presentation held in Lagos, Captain Alao explained that the event was designed to engage stakeholders and deepen public understanding of the evolving concept of the marine and blue economy.

Alao, a seasoned mariner with global experience, noted that Nigerian master mariners are not only well-prepared to support the blue economy drive but have been at the forefront of advocating best practices long before the term became mainstream locally.

Responding to the recommendation made during the lecture for the appointment of a Coordinating Minister to oversee the blue economy, Captain Alao strongly endorsed the idea, describing it as “long overdue.”

He emphasized the need for streamlined leadership and direct knowledge flow within the sector, highlighting that the role of the Nigerian Association of Master Mariners is to advise government, regulators, and stakeholders on the most sustainable approaches to maritime development.

“It’s a topical issue now. The concept of the blue economy is still not well understood by many. People view it from different angles. What this presentation has done is provide proper insights into what it truly means and how we can move forward.

“It has taken us many years to get here. We’ve advocated for a dedicated maritime ministry, for presidential and vice-presidential attention to maritime affairs. If this becomes a policy directive and the Secretary to the Government accepts the framework, it will add great value.

“That’s the essence of our association — to guide and support with professional advice. We are always ready to lend our support when called upon,” he added.

The call by the Master Mariners comes at a time when Nigeria is seeking to diversify its economy through ocean-based industries and develop a robust governance structure that will enhance investment, create jobs, and protect the marine ecosystem.

The association urged the Federal Government to act swiftly on this recommendation, noting that doing so would strengthen institutional coordination, promote strategic leadership, and position Nigeria as a leading player in the global blue economy space.