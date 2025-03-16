as Gombe hosts north-east regional consultation for 2025 voluntary national review

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A stark warning from the UN DESA Report of 2024 has highlighted that if current trends persist, a staggering 590 million people worldwide may still be trapped in extreme poverty by 2030. This alarming figure underscores the urgent need for accelerated action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In response to this global challenge, Nigeria is stepping up its efforts to meet the SDGs. The country recently hosted a regional consultation in the North-East, bringing together over 150 stakeholders from six states.

The event focused on assessing progress on the 17 SDGs, identifying implementation challenges, and gathering context-specific recommendations to fast-track SDG achievement.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, at the Gombe North-East Regional Consultation as part of Nigeria’s preparation for the 2025 Voluntary National Review (VNR) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), emphasised the need for stakeholders to intensify efforts towards the achievement of the SDGs by 2030.

According to a statement by her Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communication, Desmond Utomwen, she highlighted that only 17% of global SDG targets are on track, with Nigeria facing challenges like financial constraints and insecurity.

Key stakeholders included government officials, civil society, academia, and private sector representatives. The event aimed to integrate regional insights into Nigeria’s VNR, set to be presented at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum in July 2025.

In her keynote address, delivered on her behalf by Senior Technical Adviser, Bala Yunusa, at the North-East Regional Consultation in Gombe the SSAP-SDGs noted that world leaders established the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development through the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) as a follow up and review mechanism for the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

The VNRs serve as the cornerstone of this review process. Nigeria is currently undertaking its third VNR, engaging stakeholders across the six geopolitical zones to assess implementation progress, challenges and prospects.

The SSAP-SDGs stressed the need to reverse the trend and fast-track progress on all the SDGs. She noted that global progress on the SDGs is mixed, with Nigeria not exempted. Citing the 2024 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Report, she stated that “Lack of progress towards the SDGs is universal, but developing countries and the world’s poorest people bear the brunt. That currently only 17 percent of SDG targets are on track, nearly half show minimal or moderate progress, while over a third have stalled or regressed.” At the national level, dwindling financial resources, the COVID-19 pandemic, and persistent insecurity have combined to slow-down Nigeria’s progress towards achieving the SDGs.

Orelope-Adefulire emphasised that the SDGs cannot be achieved through isolated programmes but must be carefully integrated into national and sub-national policies and development plans. Robust Monitoring, Evaluation, and Reporting (MER), such as the SDGs Progress reporting and the VNR, are essential.

She underscored the need for collaboration across the public and private sectors, the UN Development System, the donor community, academia, and civil society to ensure that no one is left behind.

While referencing the “Pact for the Future,” adopted during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, she noted that through “Pact”, world leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to take “bold, ambitious, accelerated, just, and transformative actions to fast-track the achievement of the SDGs.”

Quoting the UN Secretary-General António Guterres as calling for “Massive investment and more effective partnerships are needed to drive critical transitions across food, energy, digital connectivity, and more, unlocking progress across the Goals. The 2024 Summit of the Future provides a vital opportunity, paving the way for further breakthroughs at the Financing for Development Conference and World Social Summit in 2025.”

Orelope-Adefulire commended institutional members of the Multi-Stakeholder Core Working Group for Nigeria’s 2025 VNR for their dedication in organising and guiding the entire VNR process.

“I appreciate and commend members of the Core Working Group from relevant MDAs, the UN Development System, the Private Sector Advisory Group, the Civil Society Strategy Group, and academia. Your commitment is highly valued. The consulting team for this VNR is equally appreciated,” she concluded.

In a presentation on the Overview of SDGs Implementation in Nigeria and 2025 VNR Process, Yunusa, referencing the UN DESA Report of 2024, highlighted the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, escalating conflicts, geopolitical tensions and climate chaos on SDG progress.

According to the Report, if current trends persist, about 590 million people may still live in extreme poverty by 2030. That without substantial acceleration in poverty reduction, fewer than 3 in 10 countries will halve national poverty, while nearly 1 in 10 people globally will face hunger, and 2.4 billion people will experience moderate to severe food insecurity.

As part of Nigeria’s VNR consultative process, about 150 participants drawn from the six states of the North East, were updated on the institutional frameworks for the implementation of the SDGs; progress on the 17 SDGs; implementation challenges and lessons learnt. At the end of the Regional Consultation, participants reflected on these and offered context specific recommendations and implementation strategies to fast-track the achievement of the SDGs by the year 2030. Key stakeholders, including representatives of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); organised private sector; civil society; academia; persons with disabilities; and youths were in attendance.

In his welcome address, the Focal Person of the SDGs Project Support Unit in Gombe State, Sulaiman Turaki described the Regional Consultation as a critical dialogue that will shape Nigeria’s next Voluntary National Review, while ensuring that the country’s progress, challenges, and opportunities are accurately reflected and that no one is left behind in the overall development journey.

“This gathering is a testament to our collective commitment to advancing sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Goal.”

He called on stakeholders to engage actively, share insights, and propose solutions that will make a real impact. “Let us embrace this opportunity to drive meaningful change, inspire innovative policies, and accelerate sustainable development efforts across the North-East Zone.”