By Zika Bobby

Nigerbev Limited, the producer of BEST spirits in Nigeria, has launched a refreshed packaging for its flagship BEST portfolio. The new design features modern and premium labels, caps and cartons for all seven variants, including BEST Cream, BEST Whisky, BEST London Dry Gin, BEST Vodka, BEST Inferno, BEST Whisky VIP, and BEST Chocolate Vodka.

According to Dr. Obinna Ike, Managing Director of Nigerbev, “the unveiling of the new BEST packaging affirms our commitment to staying ahead of evolving consumer expectations while reinforcing our position as a trusted name in the Nigerian spirits market.”

He said the revamped packaging aims to reignite consumer pride and enhance shelf appeal, while retaining the iconic bottle shapes.

Speaking on the brand’s plans for broader African market penetration, David Salmon, Group Managing Director, Westside Distillers and Vintners (the parent company of Nigerbev), said “BEST has been a strong and trusted brand in West Africa for many years, with its origin being South Africa. What we are presently doing in Nigeria is setting the tone for how we intend to show up in new markets. As we expand our footprint beyond Nigeria, our long-term ambition is to scale the BEST brand across West and Central Africa with precision.”

The event gathered distributors, wholesalers, influencers, and brand team for an immersive brand experience that spotlighted the story behind the refresh, the design journey, and the brand’s evolution. Beyond the reveal itself, the evening featured curated product showcases and tastings, allowing attendees to experience firsthand how the new identity aligns with the brand’s promise of delivering premium experiences.

Alao speaking, Akeem Audu, Marketing Manager at Nigerbev Limited, emphasised the brand’s commitment to listening to its audience:

“For over 15 years, the BEST portfolio carried a look that many Nigerians came to know and trust. But as times change, so do consumer expectations, and we believe brands must evolve with them. With a contemporary visual identity, we are ensuring that the BEST brand stays culturally relevant and continues to connect with consumers without losing sight of those who have been with us from the beginning. This refresh is a renewed sense of presence and a commitment to staying ahead in an ever-evolving market.”