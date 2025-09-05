By John Ogunsemore

The Federal Government has commiserated with the Niger State Government and families of victims of the recent boat mishap in the Borgu area of the state that claimed 32 lives.

This is contained in a Friday statement signed by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Daily Sun earlier reported that the wooden boat ferrying 138 passengers capsized along the Shagunu–Dunga axis on Kainji Lake on Tuesday.

Idris said, “This tragedy is particularly painful coming barely four months after devastating floods wreaked havoc in Mokwa, also in Niger State.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the Government, and the people of Niger State. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this tragedy.

“The Federal Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), will provide the necessary support to the victims’ families and survivors, working closely with the Niger State Government to ensure prompt relief and assistance.”

He added, “We pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and wish the survivors a speedy recovery.”

The Federal Government commended the Niger State Government, through the State Emergency Management Agency, for its swift rescue operation, which ensured that all passengers of the ill-fated boat were accounted for.

“I will use this opportunity to once again remind the people to always prioritise safety when travelling on our inland waterways.

“In particular, no one should embark on boat journeys without wearing appropriate protective jackets. Safety precautions can make the difference between life and death,” Idris said.

The minister disclosed that the Federal Government has directed the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to mount a massive nationwide sensitisation campaign to raise public awareness on safety measures when using inland waterways.