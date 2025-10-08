La Repubblica newspaper published on Wednesday investigative documents related to Napoli’s negotiations to sign Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen from Lille in 2020.

The FIGC Prosecutor has already cleared the Partenopei, but President Aurelio De Laurentiis and CEO Andrea Chiavelli have been requested to stand trial for alleged false accounting in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Repubblica also published emails and text messages between Napoli and Lille directors, but lawyers of the Italian club insist they don’t prove any wrongdoing.

“No unlawful scheme emerges, but rather the normal dynamics of negotiations, related to the purchase and sale of football players, a psychological process in the sector, devoid of any criminally relevant aspects,” they said in a statement published by ANSA.

Napoli lawyers said they were “astonished at the “publication of investigative documents, which, by their nature, should have remained confidential” and whose disclosure “explicitly violates the prohibition established by law, contravening the principles of confidentiality and the protection of the right to defence.”

Napoli lawyers argued that the text message sent by Giuseppe Pompilio, Napoli’s former vice sporting director, to Cristiano Giuntoli, in which the latter was urged ‘not to leave traces via email’, was “extracted from a much broader conversational text, which, only when considered in its entirety, and with calm objectivity, allows one to grasp their true meaning.”

They added: “As further proof of the complete irrelevance of the statements cited in the article for the purposes of the accusations, it should be noted that the same individuals [Pompilio and Giuntoli] mentioned by the journalist have already been extensively questioned by the Public Prosecutors.

solely as persons informed of the facts. They provided precise, clear and convincing explanations, sufficient to exclude any evidentiary relevance of those remarks.”