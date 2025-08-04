Renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has lamented the hardship in the country, saying that those in the middle class now beg to survive.

While making an appearance on Channels Television’s Amazing Africans, Chimamanda stated that political judgments should be based on how citizens are faring.

While brushing off issues like the stock market, she disclosed that her primary concern is how those earning minimum wage are faring.

“Life has become so hard in Nigeria, and me I can see it. For example, people who were formerly kind of securely middle class, not that life was rosy for them, but they got by—are now people who beg and are in need. That worries me greatly.

“The level of suffering, how expensive food has become… I think the biggest political judgment one can make is about the lives of ordinary people.

“People talk about the stock market. Personally, I don’t really care about those sorts of things. What I care about is: that person earning minimum wage, how is that person getting on in this economy?

“It’s the suffering that worries me the most. And it’s terrible,” Chimamanda said.