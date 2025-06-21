The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has commissioned a high-tech vision centre at its national headquarters Annex in Abuja, as part of efforts to promote and prioritise staff welfare, as well as, to boost their morale.

The facility, a product of strategic partnership between the Agency and the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) and its partner, OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, is designed to provide comprehensive, affordable, and high-quality eye care services to NDLEA personnel and members of the public.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, Marwa expressed deep appreciation to the NOA and its partners for considering the NDLEA worthy of such a vital collaboration.

“We are here with every sense of fulfilment and happiness to commission this Vision Centre,” he stated, while reflecting on the personal and public importance of vision health. Drawing from his own experience with eye care, Marwa urged officers, men and women of the Agency to prioritise regular eye check-ups, noting that vision is key to productivity and quality of life. He also commended the dedication of the team of optometrists managing the centre, while acknowledging their pioneering role and voluntary service.

“We appreciate you for accepting to serve in this capacity even in uncharted grounds. This centre is a worthy addition to our several initiatives to promote and cater for the wellbeing of our workforce”, he added.

In his remarks, the NOA President, Dr Chimeziri Anderson, described the commissioning as the culmination of a purposeful collaboration with the NDLEA and OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation. He recalled how the idea for the centre was birthed during a meeting in Lagos and praised the leadership of the agency for embracing the initiative.