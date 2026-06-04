EU, Germany pump €11.25m into Lake Chad recovery drive

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja
The European Union (EU) and Germany have committed €11.25 million to a new regional initiative aimed at restoring the Lake Chad Basin, strengthening climate resilience, and promoting stability across the region.
The programme, known as Lake Chad Water Management (LACHAWAMA), was officially launched in Bangui, Central African Republic, by the EU, Germany, the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), and the government of the Central African Republic.
The initiative is expected to benefit Nigeria and other member countries of the Lake Chad Basin by improving water resource management, supporting resilient infrastructure, enhancing hydrological monitoring systems, and strengthening regional cooperation.
Nigeria’s North-East region, where millions rely on the basin for farming, fishing, and livestock production, is expected to gain from improved environmental management and community resilience in areas heavily affected by climate change and insecurity.
The first operational phase of the programme is being implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in partnership with the LCBC and member states. It is jointly funded with €7 million from the EU and €4.25 million from Germany through its Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).
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Speaking at the launch, the President of the Central African Republic, Prof. Faustin-Archange Touadéra, described the programme as crucial to the future of the Lake Chad Basin. He called for stronger collaboration among governments, development partners, the private sector, and civil society groups.
Representing the EU, the Chargé d’Affaires of the EU Delegation to the Central African Republic, Serge Panaget, said the initiative aligns with the bloc’s commitment to supporting African-led solutions to regional challenges.
He noted that stronger cooperation among countries in the basin would help tackle climate and environmental pressures while creating opportunities and sustainable livelihoods for communities, particularly young people.
The Executive Secretary of the LCBC, Ambassador Ibrahim Babani, said the programme reflects the determination of member states to address shared challenges through coordinated action and sustainable management of water resources.
The Lake Chad Basin supports more than 50 million people across Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and the Central African Republic, making it one of Africa’s most important transboundary ecosystems.