Wike to deliver UNIPORT convocation lecture June 6

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will deliver the convocation lecture at the University of Port Harcourt’s (UNIPORT) 36th convocation ceremony on Saturday, June 6, 2026. This was announced in a statement issued on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.
Wike will speak at the New Convocation Arena in Choba, Rivers State, delivering an address titled “Leadership and Infrastructure Development in Nigeria: Lessons for Future Leaders”.
In a letter dated April 20, 2026, and signed by the UNIPORT Vice-Chancellor, Professor Owunari Georgewill, the university described the lecture as “a platform for distinguished personalities of national and global repute to engage our graduating students and the wider academic community on issues of critical importance to national development, leadership, and the future of our society”.
“Your Excellency’s distinguished record of service to our nation, your exemplary leadership, and your enduring contributions to governance, infrastructural development, and public administration stand as a testament to visionary statesmanship.” — Prof. Owunari Georgewill, Vice-Chancellor, UNIPORT
The Vice-Chancellor added in the invitation that Wike’s participation would “honour your alma mater” and “serve as a source of motivation and direction for our students”.
Responding to the invitation, the minister conveyed his acceptance in a letter dated April 23, 2026, signed by his Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi.
According to the statement, the lecture topic reflects Wike’s core belief that effective leadership must translate into tangible outcomes, particularly through the provision of critical infrastructure, social services, and amenities that positively impact the lives of ordinary citizens.