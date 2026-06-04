Anioma statehood at risk as internal politics threatens 70yr dream

From Fred Itua, Abuja
A seventy-year-old dream for the creation of Anioma State is facing a critical juncture, threatened by what local leaders describe as internal political sabotage and betrayal.
The warning was issued by Chief Tonnie Oganah, the Media Director for Anioma State Creation, who claimed that a group of unpatriotic political actors is actively working in the shadows to derail the statehood movement just as it nears reality.
The Anioma region, which currently comprises nine local government areas in the heart of Delta State, has long sought political and administrative autonomy. Despite boasting a rich cultural heritage, deep history, and vast human capital, the region’s aspirations have historically been sidelined.
According to Oganah, the Anioma question has lingered on the national agenda for decades, often treated by the political establishment as a matter of convenience rather than genuine justice. He stated that for 70 years, the people of Anioma have waited, experiencing hope deferred alongside promises dangled and withdrawn, while their legitimate aspirations have been treated as a political football.
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While the movement is reportedly closer to achieving its goal than ever before, proponents of the new state warn that the greatest threat now comes from within the local political class. Oganah accused a faction of selfish politicians of trying to bury that dream once and for all for personal gain, urging the people of Anioma to resist these undercurrents.
Despite the internal friction, advocates credit the renewed momentum on the national stage to Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents the Delta North Senatorial District.
“Nwoko has placed the Anioma statehood agenda back at the centre of national legislative discourse, driving the current push for constitutional amendment and state creation.” — Chief Tonnie Oganah
As the debate intensifies, stakeholders in the region view the current political window as a historic crossroads—one that will either finally grant the Anioma people their long-sought autonomy or see it slip away due to bitter political infighting, Oganah noted.