From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has strongly condemned the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

On Tuesday, President Tinubu announced the state of emergency, suspending Governor Similayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the state House of Assembly for six months. In their place, he appointed Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas (Rtd.) as Sole Administrator.

In his biweekly newsletter, The Business of Governance (Issue 110), published on Thursday evening, Governor Makinde described the move as unconstitutional and called on all well-meaning Nigerians to oppose it.

“I stand today to say that the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of the executive and legislative arms of government by the presidency is an illegality that right-thinking members of society must oppose,” Makinde stated.

He emphasized the need to uphold democratic principles, regardless of personal opinions or political affiliations. “Our democratic tenets must never be trifled with, no matter our personal feelings and loyalties. This is the time to take a stand for fairness, equity, and justice,” he added.

Makinde further urged Nigerians to resist any action that threatens the nation’s democratic growth. “As our democracy grows and unfolds, we must be willing to speak up against anything that endangers our progress. We must choose to stand up for what is right, even if it means standing alone,” he asserted.

The governor also commended his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for taking a firm stance on the matter. He revealed that the PDP Governors’ Forum, during an emergency meeting on Wednesday, unanimously resolved to challenge the president’s decision in court.

“We cannot fold our hands and watch the democracy we have built for almost three decades be trampled upon,” he concluded.