From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The presidency has debunked rumours circulating on social media that the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has been sacked and replaced with Prof. Bashiru Olamilekan.

A viral WhatsApp message had sparked the false claims, but Senior Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Digital Media and New Media, O’tega Ogra, dismissed these reports as “fake news.”

Yakubu is nearing the end of his second tenure, which is expected to conclude by the end of the year.

Official announcements regarding such changes would come from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation or other authorized sources.

Otega via js verified X-handle @otegaogra said: “CAVEAT: The Nigerian public should disregard any fake news making the rounds about the replacement of the INEC Chairman.

“Any such announcement will come from the SGF’s office or any other appropriate official source.”