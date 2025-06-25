From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Labour Party in Kagarko Local Government Area, Kaduna State, has raised the alarm over plots to confuse its ranks and discredit the membership of the Acting National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman, by the former chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

In an urgent appeal by the Chairman of the party at the local government, Comrade Zephaniah Yohanna, and his secretary, Hassan Suleiman, the party also alerted security agencies, stakeholders, and the media of desperate efforts made by some members of the former National Working Committee to impose an illegal leadership on the Kagarko chapter of the Labour Party.

The appeal stated: “This unfortunate move, orchestrated by elements intent on discrediting the image and authority of the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party Caretaker Committee, Senator Nenadi Usman, represents a calculated and failed attempt to destabilise our party’s progress at the grassroots and national levels.

“We therefore categorically declare that Comrade Zephaniah Yohanna remains the constitutionally recognised Chairman of the Labour Party in Kagarko LGA, along with his duly elected executive members. Any individual or group parading themselves as alternative party leadership in the LGA is an impostor and is acting outside the bounds of the law and party constitution.

“The purported attempt to impose some persons as the Kagarko LGA party executives is a politically motivated charade aimed at sowing confusion and undermining the integrity of our national leadership. We therefore urge the peace-loving people of Kagarko LGA and the general public to disregard these fraudulent claims and the agents promoting them.

“The Labour Party in Kagarko LGA affirms its unwavering loyalty to the Acting National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, and hereby passes a vote of confidence in her capable and transparent leadership.

“Any attempt by external forces—reportedly aligned with some suspended members of the party at the national level—to forcibly impose an illegitimate leadership in Kagarko LGA will be strongly resisted through all legal, political, and democratic means available to us.

“We advise media organisations, the general public, and relevant authorities to beware of impersonators and mischief-makers peddling misinformation.

“The general public is hereby advised to note that only communications and statements issued by Chairman Zephaniah Yohanna and his executive team should be regarded as the official voice of the Labour Party in Kagarko LGA.

“We therefore urge all loyal party members, stakeholders, and supporters to remain calm, vigilant, and united in defence of the Labour Party’s constitution, structures, and democratic values.”