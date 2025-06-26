Decries planned targeting of his business interests

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Labour Party Caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the controversial demolition of a property belonging to the family of the presidential candidate of the LP, Mr Peter Obi, by suspected government agents in Lagos State, describing the development as deeply disturbing.

The caucus urged the Lagos State Government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to ensure that no harm comes to Mr Peter Obi or his business interests in the discharge of his role as a key opposition figure.

The demolition was reportedly carried out following a court order obtained under unclear circumstances. Neither the property owners nor any other party were said to be aware of the order, as it was not issued in anyone’s name.

The LP representatives condemned the apparent misuse of the judiciary, stating that it undermines democratic principles and has no place in a civilised society. They noted that the act sends a disturbing signal: “If a prominent figure can be treated with such lawlessness, ordinary citizens who are supposed to be protected by the law are even more vulnerable.”

The lawmakers, speaking through their leader, Hon Afam Victor Ogene, in a statement in Awka, Anambra State, noted that the development aligns with the recent alarm raised by Obi about a covert attack on him and his businesses, on account of his courage in contesting the last presidential election and consistency in highlighting the nation’s widespread hardship and increasing level of insecurity.

Hon Ogene stressed that partisan politics should not breed anguish, pain, or sorrow for anyone. He emphasised that politics should be free from bitterness and actions that harm others physically, economically, or psychologically, particularly when the goal is to serve the people’s interests.

“Our leader and candidate is a staunch democrat, consistently advocating for transparency, integrity, and nation-building globally. His actions on national issues have been guided by robust patriotism and a commitment to peace.

“Peter Obi’s unwavering empathy for the downtrodden and suffering masses has earned him widespread admiration across ethnic, religious, and party lines.

“Therefore, his and his family’s legitimate economic and social investments should be protected, just like those of every law-abiding citizen, and not ruined by undemocratic forces driven by partisan politics and bitterness.”

Obi had, in response to the incident, said: “Any society where lawlessness overrides the rule of law is not destined to be a haven for investors. Recent reports showing that Nigeria’s human rights indicators have worsened merely highlight severe shortfalls in government protection for civil liberties, personal security, and basic living standards.

“I know what I have been going through as a person in abuse of my human rights just because I contested a presidential election, which I have legitimate rights to do. So I imagine what small business owners, regular citizens, and vulnerable communities face every day. If this level of lawlessness can happen to someone with a registered company and legitimate means, what hope does the ordinary Nigerian have?”