The former national treasurer of the Labour Party, Mrs Oluchi Opara, has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for taking a decisive step in upholding electoral integrity in the country.

Recall that the final list of candidates published by INEC notably excludes every nominee presented by Abure and his expired National Working Committee (NWC). This move underscores the commission’s commitment to adhering to legal and constitutional frameworks.

Opara, in a press statement over the weekend, remarked that the decision is unsurprising, as none of the primaries he conducted were monitored by officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission, a crucial requirement for validating political party primaries and candidates. Consequently, his candidates cannot be accepted by INEC.

“This action stems from the expiration of Abure’s tenure as National Chairman of the Labour Party on June 8, 2023, a fact reaffirmed by a definitive judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. The court’s ruling clarified that Abure and his NWC no longer hold legitimate authority to act on behalf of the Labour Party, including the submission of candidate lists for elections. As a result, INEC has rightly deemed all submissions made by Abure’s faction null and void, ensuring that only candidates nominated through lawful processes are recognised for the upcoming polls,” she said.

Oluchi Opara further emphasised that the exclusion of Abure’s candidates is a significant development for the Labour Party and Nigeria’s democratic process.

She highlighted that it sends a clear message that INEC will not tolerate attempts to circumvent legal stipulations or undermine the credibility of elections.

“The Labour Party leadership, now operating under recognised structures under the leadership of Sen. Nenadi Usman, commends INEC for its resolute action in this regard. This decision not only upholds the rule of law but also protects the integrity of the electoral process, ensuring that the will of the people is accurately represented,” she said.

“Julius Abure’s continued attempts to present himself as the Labour Party’s National Chairman, despite the expiration of his tenure and the Supreme Court’s ruling, have caused unnecessary confusion within the party and among its supporters by giving false hope.

“His actions risk jeopardising the Labour Party’s prospects in future elections, potentially alienating voters and stakeholders who value transparency and accountability.

“We strongly urge Abure to desist from grandstanding and to respect the legal and institutional frameworks governing the party and Nigeria’s electoral system. His persistence in acting outside his capacity threatens to erode the hard-earned trust and goodwill the Labour Party has built over the years,” she added.