By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State government is committing to transforming the state into a year-round tourism destination, moving beyond the “Detty December” peak season. At the inaugural National Tourism Summit held at Koko Beach Hotels and Resorts in Ibeshe/Ikaare Beach, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, outlined plans to build a sustainable tourism ecosystem for local and international visitors.

The summit, organised by the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy in partnership with Koko Beach Hotels and Resorts and supported by Lagos State, highlighted Lagos’ vibrant cultural events, including the Fanti Carnival, Boat Regatta, The Headies, AMVCA, and Greater Lagos Countdown. Benson-Awoyinka announced upcoming attractions, such as the E1 Speedboat Racing on Five Cowries Creek in October and art, fashion, film, and tech festivals from September.

“Tourism is no longer a seasonal affair in Lagos. We are building a city-state that welcomes visitors all year round,” she said, aiming to make tourism as economically impactful as oil.

She acknowledged former Governor Babatunde Fashola’s contributions, particularly the Badagry slave and heritage routes, and pledged partnerships with private investors to enhance tourism infrastructure. Benson-Awoyinka assured stakeholders of improved security, infrastructure, and traffic management, especially during peak periods.

In his keynote address, Fashola emphasised infrastructure’s role in unlocking tourism potential, urging continued investment in amenities to make destinations like Lagos beaches attractive. Representatives from the Federal Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Interior noted tourism’s economic opportunities and recent immigration reforms to ease travel. Koko Beach Hotels and Resorts CEO, Mr Richard Shittu, was commended for hosting the summit and advancing eco-tourism and hospitality.

The summit united stakeholders to position tourism as a major economic driver, with Lagos leading in innovation, investment, and cultural preservation.