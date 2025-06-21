By Akanimo Kufre

The lady captain of Ibom Golf Club, Maryann Udoaka, has congratulated Captain Emeritus Hon. Usenobong Akpabio, who became the second edition champion of the biggest golf tournament in Nigeria.

“Ibom Open 2025 is one of a kind. I consider Hon. Usenobong Akpabio is a deserving winner who has worked tirelessly for great golfing experience in Akwa Ibom.

We had over 300 golfers who participated from different clubs in Nigeria. The most amazing fact was when we published Ibom Open on the website; we received a majority of the 300 entries within 24 hours. Golf is one of the success stories happening in Akwa Ibom State currently.”

Lady Udoaka expresses delight over the four ladies from the Ibom Golf Club who were winners in their categories at the golf open. The lady captain Udoaka said the growth of ladies’ golfers from 10 to about 40 female members is an impressive record of her active tenure.

The likes of Timi Rowland, Blessing Michael, Agnes Akpan, Esther Thompson, and Patience Jones, who have been winning tournaments across the country, was a testament of gainful impact.

“I want more of Ibom Golf Club ladies to go outside and win more tournaments trophy. Playing golf comes with a great relief of pressure for women.”

Lady Captain Maryann Udoaka further hinted that the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria will host a golf event at the Ibom Golf Club, Uyo, in September 2025.