Osun poll: Ex-Labour Party candidate mobilises support for Adeleke’s re-election

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former Labour Party House of Representatives candidate for Ife Federal Constituency, Mr. Olamide Awosunle, has mobilised over 1,000 members of the socio-political platform Village People Movement to publicly endorse Governor Ademola Adeleke for re-election.

The endorsement rally took place at Enuwa Square, Ile-Ife yesterday. It drew a large crowd of youths, women, students, civil servants, artisans, retirees, and other stakeholders from communities within Ife Federal Constituency.

Awosunle, who described himself as the movement’s Coordinator, said the group consists of members from Ife East, Ife Central, Ife North, and Ife South local government areas, who “unanimously” decided to support Adeleke’s second term.

He said their decision was based on Adeleke’s performance in infrastructure development, workers’ welfare, education, healthcare, grassroots governance as well as prompt payment of salaries and pensions and improved living standards across the state.

Awosunle added that the movement will undertake extensive grassroots mobilisation and voter education to ensure Adeleke secures strong support in the upcoming governorship election.

Dr. Obisakin Busayo, a prominent member of the movement, commended Adeleke for what she called “people-oriented leadership” and urged residents to sustain their support.

Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke, the Governor’s elder sister, who was a special guest, thanked the movement, assuring them that the governor remains committed to more development and welfare for Osun residents, including youth and women empowerment.

Goodwill messages were delivered by community leaders, youth representatives, women groups, and political stakeholders. Dignitaries included Osun State Government officials, Accord Party leaders, community leaders, political associates, and other notable personalities from within and outside Ifeland.