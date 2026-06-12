Emeka Ike joins Abuja protest, raises alarm over worsening insecurity

Veteran Nollywood actor has expressed deep concern over the growing insecurity across Nigeria, warning that fear has gradually taken over the country’s highways and deprived many citizens of the freedom to travel safely.

Speaking during a protest in Abuja on Thursday tagged “Tinubu Must Go”, led by social and human rights activists VeryDarkMan, the actor made an emotional appeal to the Federal Government to take decisive action against banditry, kidnapping and violent crimes.

In a video circulated on social media and obtained by Daily Sun via X, Ike lamented that road travel, once a preferred means of movement for many Nigerians, has become increasingly dangerous due to persistent attacks by criminal groups.

“I love travelling by road, but today I am denied that freedom,” he said. “So many Nigerians love travelling by road, but we are no longer safe. We are begging the government, please don’t let this go too far. It might be your children tomorrow.”

The actor urged authorities not to view insecurity as a distant problem affecting only a few families, stressing that every victim represents a devastated household and a nation under pressure.

“Our children may not be there today, but somebody’s child is there. Please, let’s stop this killing. Let’s stop bandits from taking over our country,” he said.

Ike further warned that continued insecurity could threaten the nation’s future and undermine the confidence of citizens who have chosen to build their lives in Nigeria despite growing challenges.

“If our country is taken over, where will all of us work? Where are we going to be? Some people can travel overseas and have homes there. Those of us who are here, we are here. We will live here and die here,” he stated.

His remarks echoed growing public frustration over recurring cases of kidnapping, attacks on communities and rising concerns about safety on major highways across the country.

The protest drew attention to a range of national issues, including insecurity, economic hardship and governance, with participants calling for stronger measures to address challenges affecting ordinary Nigerians.