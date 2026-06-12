Democracy Day: Minister urges national support for Nigerian returnees from South Africa

By Sunday Ani

As Nigerians commemorate Democracy Day, the Minister of Humanitarian

Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, has called on

citizens, corporate organisations, state governments, faith-based

institutions, community leaders and development partners to extend

compassion and support to the 258 Nigerians recently returned from

South Africa, describing their successful reintegration as a shared

national responsibility.

The minister noted that Democracy Day is not only an occasion to celebrate democratic governance and constitutional freedoms, but also

an opportunity to reflect on the values that bind Nigerians together as one people, particularly compassion, solidarity, inclusion and Nigerians’ collective responsibility to support one another during

difficult times.

“One of the greatest expressions of democracy is our ability to care for one another. A society is ultimately judged not only by the strength of its institutions, but also by how it treats its most vulnerable citizens and those facing difficult circumstances.

“As we celebrate our democratic journey, we must also recommit ourselves to the values of empathy, unity and shared responsibility that make national progress possible,” he said.

The Minister’s appeal followed the successful reception of 258 Nigerian returnees from South Africa, who arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard a chartered Air Peace flight facilitated by the Federal Government as part of the ongoing efforts to support Nigerian citizens facing challenges abroad and

ensure their safe and dignified return home.

Dr. Doro, who led other government officials to receive the returnees, emphasised that while the Federal Government had taken significant

steps to support their return and reintegration, the process of

rebuilding lives requires broader societal participation.

“The government cannot do it alone. We welcome the support of the private sector, development organisations, philanthropic institutions, state governments and citizens, who are willing to partner in restoring dignity, rebuilding lives and creating opportunities for our people.

“Many of these Nigerians have endured difficult experiences and an abrupt disruption of their lives and livelihoods. As they return home, our collective responsibility is to help them recover, reintegrate and rediscover hope.”

He expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, for his

commitment to the welfare, dignity and protection of Nigerians at home

and abroad.

He noted that the successful return exercise reflects the compassionate leadership of President Tinubu and the administration’s determination to ensure that no Nigerian is abandoned regardless of where they may be.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated commitment to the welfare of

Nigerians wherever they may be. The successful return of these citizens reflects that commitment and reinforces the principle that every Nigerian matters.”

According to the Minister, the return of the Nigerians marked not merely the end of a difficult chapter but the beginning of a new journey focused on reintegration, recovery and renewed opportunity.

He urged families, communities, employers, faith-based organisations

and civil society groups to play active roles in helping the returnees regain stability and confidence as they settle back into the society.

“It is difficult for anyone to suddenly leave behind a place where he

or she has built a livelihood, established relationships and planned a future. The emotional impact extends beyond the adults to children, whose education, friendships and daily lives have also been disrupted.

“This is why families and communities have an important role to play

in creating a supportive environment that encourages healing, stability, and hope,” he stated.

While acknowledging the importance of the safe return process, he emphasised that the real task begins after arrival.

He disclosed that beyond the reception, health screening, profiling

and documentation processes, efforts have already commenced to support

their reintegration through humanitarian assistance and strategic

partnerships designed to facilitate their economic and social

recovery.

“Profiling conducted following the reception exercise revealed that a

significant majority of the returnees migrated primarily for socioeconomic reasons, highlighting the need for continued investment in job creation, skills development, economic empowerment and social protection programmes.

“The experiences of these returnees remind us of the importance of

creating opportunities at home while strengthening systems that protect vulnerable populations and support sustainable livelihoods.

“As a nation, we must continue to address the root causes of vulnerability while creating pathways to opportunity, resilience and prosperity. Their experiences provide valuable lessons that can help shape future policies and interventions,” he said.

The Minister also commended organisations, institutions and individuals that have already extended support to the returnees as part of the reintegration process and encouraged others to emulate their example.

Among the interventions provided were livelihood starter packs, financial support packages and other forms of assistance designed to help beneficiaries rebuild their lives and regain economic

independence.

Additional support was provided through partnerships with private sector organisations, philanthropic stakeholders and state-level

initiatives committed to assisting the returnees in their transition back into the society.

The minister described such interventions as practical demonstrations of national solidarity and collective responsibility.

He further commended the collaborative efforts of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), an agency under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, for its leadership in coordinating the reception, profiling and reintegration process.

He also acknowledged the support of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Port Health Services, Air Peace and other stakeholders, whose contributions

ensured a safe, orderly and dignified return process.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening reintegration systems, expanding partnerships and advancing sustainable pathways from vulnerability to resilience and prosperity in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As we welcome our brothers and sisters back home, we must remain focused on what truly matters: restoring dignity, rebuilding lives and ensuring that every Nigerian has access to opportunities that enable them to thrive.

“Democracy is strongest when citizens care for one another. Let this Democracy Day remind us that nation-building is not only the responsibility of the government. It is the responsibility of all of us.

“Together, we can create a society where no one is left behind and where every Nigerian has the opportunity to contribute, succeed, and

prosper.”