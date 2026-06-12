Protesters disrupt News Central Town Hall in Oyo, demand govt action

By Chinyere Anyanwu

News Central’s Town Hall Meeting on insecurity in Oyo State, held yesterday, Thursday, 11th of June 2026, served as a powerful platform for citizens to voice their frustrations and demand urgent government intervention, bringing together government officials, security stakeholders, community leaders, victims of insecurity, and concerned citizens.

However, emotions ran high as protesters interrupted the event, calling for immediate and decisive action to address rising cases of kidnapping, violent attacks, and other security threats.

The demonstrators, many of whom claimed to have been directly affected by insecurity, expressed concerns over what they described as inadequate responses to the challenges confronting residents in several communities.

Their intervention underscored the growing anxiety among citizens and highlighted the urgent need for practical solutions to restore public confidence and safety.

Kayode Akintemi, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of News Central, restored order after the interruption and advised the audience to unite rather than fight each other.

He emphasised the need to stand together as one for issues like this.

He said, “It is only those who do not care about their lives, their children and the ones yet to be born who will vote during the election for those who do not care about their lives”.

He also highlighted that the kidnappers had adequate support, which should concern all.

Responding to concerns raised during the engagement, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Abiodun Akomo, emphasised the government’s willingness to engage with citizens and be held accountable.

“The matter is important to us; that is why I am here. I have a choice not to come here today. Citizens should demand accountability; it is part of their right,” Akomo said.

The town hall also featured moving reports from victims of insecurity, including Mrs Taiye Ayodele, whose account brought the human impact of the crisis into sharp focus.

Ayodele recounted how she and her son escaped from kidnappers while her daughter remained in captivity for two months before eventually regaining her freedom.

She further revealed that she was later recaptured by bandits in a separate incident, a development that drew strong reactions from attendees and intensified calls for more effective security measures.

Her testimony reinforced concerns raised by protesters and participants alike regarding the need for stronger security operations, improved intelligence gathering, and more robust protection for vulnerable communities.

Despite the disruption, the town hall proceeded with constructive engagement among stakeholders, many of whom agreed that insecurity remains one of the most pressing challenges facing the state.

Participants called for increased collaboration between government, security agencies, traditional institutions, and local communities to tackle the root causes of violence and criminality.

High Chief Kasali Yusuf, the Representative of Oba Ghandi Olaoye, Soun of Ogbomoso, addressed the gathering and explained that, “Orire is the second-largest local government in Nigeria by land area and population, and we don’t have enough resources to cover it all. Our primary goal for the government is to collaborate (at the local, state, and federal levels) to help release these children and foster a safer community.”

The event demonstrated the growing demand among citizens for accountability, responsiveness, and tangible action from those entrusted with safeguarding lives and property.

It also reaffirmed the importance of creating platforms where affected communities can speak directly to decision-makers and contribute to conversations on solutions.