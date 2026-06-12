Protest: Sowore collapses after being teargassed by police

The presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, was on Friday rushed to hospital after collapsing when police fired teargas at Democracy Day protesters at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

According to witnesses, the police moved to stop protesters who were demonstrating against poor governance and insecurity at the fountain by deploying teargas.

The protesters reportedly comprised various activists and civil society organisations (CSO) with Sowore in the forefront.

Witnesses said the human rights activist slumped shortly after the police fired the tear gas canisters in an apparent move to disperse the gathering.

The gathering was said to have scampered in all directions to avoid inhaling the toxic smoke.

It was learnt that Sowore fell and lost consciousness in the midst of the confusion.

Sources said the activist’s supporters quickly swamped around to resuscitate him.

He was subsequently rushed to an unnamed hospital for medical attention.

The Nigeria Police Force has not confirmed the incident.