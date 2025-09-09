From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has inaugurated a 44-member committee to screen Hisbah personnel allegedly dismissed by the government since the coming of the administration.

Director General, National Productivity Centre, Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, who is appointed to chair the committee, said that they were mandated to screen the affected officers and marshals and explore avenues to reinstate them.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee, Agundi explained that the initiative was in line with the directive of the former Governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He stated the dismissal of the Hisbah personnel had sparked concerns among stakeholders, with many calling for a review of the circumstances surrounding their alleged dismissal.

He added that “Hisbah, known for its role in promoting moral conduct and enforcing Islamic values in Kano, has long been a significant institution in the state’s socio-religious landscape.”

Baffa noted that the committee was expected to submit its recommendations within a stipulated time frame, paving the way for potential policy actions aimed at addressing their grievances.