From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has pledged to deliver 1.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The party made the declaration at the end of a high-level stakeholders meeting attended by elders, elected officials, party leaders and critical stakeholders

A member of the House of Representatives and Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Alhassan Ado, who read the communique commended President Tinubu for his continued efforts and initiatives in addressing the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

He said the meeting expressed readiness to support the president in achieving the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The meeting, he stated, also endorsed the immediate past national chairman of the party as leader of the party in the state and reaffirmed its unflinching loyalty to his leadership.

The meeting lauded Ganduje’s tenure for promoting inclusivity, driving key institutional reforms and strengthening the internal structures of the party. It listed his achievements in office to include the establishment of Progressives Institute, commencement of e- registration exercise, initiation of skill acquisition programme designed to empower youths and women with sustainable livelihoods and vocational training as well as laying a solid ideological and structural foundation for a more robust and resilient party in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“These milestones have positioned the APC for sustained relevance and organizational strength across the country,” the members declared.

“In view of the 2027 general elections, the meeting emphasised the need for internal cohesion, mutual respect, and strategic collaboration and resolved to strengthen the party’s unity as a prerequisite for sustaining its dominance in the state and its contributions to the success of the party at the national level.”

The meeting underscored the necessity of upholding party discipline, integrity and loyalty and urged members to remain dedicated to the core values of the APC and conduct themselves with responsibility and commitment to the party’s vision under the leadership of Dr. Ganduje.