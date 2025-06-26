President Bola Tinubu has signed the four tax reform bills recently passed by the National Assembly.

According to reports, Tinubu assented to the bills on Thursday in a ceremony at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, which had in attendance the leadership of the National Assembly and some legislators, governors, ministers, and aides of the President.

The bills signed are the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill were passed by the National Assembly after extensive consultations with various interest groups and stakeholders.

The tax bills are meant to transform tax administration in the country, resulting in increased revenue generation, improved business environment, and a boost in domestic and foreign investments.

Details later…