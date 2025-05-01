By John Ogunsemore

A police inspector, Bishop Clement has been found dead in Lagos State, one week after his wife reported him missing.

It was learnt that Insp. Clement’s lifeless body was found at Second Rainbow in Festac Town area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin could not be reached to confirm the development.

A text message sent to his known phone number was not replied to as of press time.

Last week, a police internal signal marked 2680/LS/AP/VOL.1/146 indicated that Insp. Clement, with number AP/No. 352498, was reported missing by his wife around 3 pm on April 23, 2025, after he failed to return home from work.

The signal was signed by the Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration (COMPOL DFA), Ikeja, and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Area ‘B’, Apapa.

The signal further indicated that Insp. Clement’s wife reported that not only did he not return home, his known phone numbers were unreachable.

All the divisions/formations in the state were put on notice for possible trace of the missing inspector’s whereabouts.